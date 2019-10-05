Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hoy rallies Lamar to beat Abilene Christian 27-24

October 5, 2019 10:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Jordan Hoy threw two touchdown passes and ran for the winning score as he rallied Lamar late to beat Abilene Christian 27-24 on Saturday night, snapping a three-game skid.

Lamar trailed 24-17 midway through the fourth quarter when Bailey Giffen booted a 41-yard field goal to close to 24-20 with 9:30 to play. The ensuing on-side kick was recovered by the Cardinals (3-3, 1-2 Southland Conference) at the Wildcats 45. Hoy then marched his team into position and scored on a keeper for a 27-24 edge with 6:20 remaining after eating up most of the drive’s ground yardage himself.

Hoy finished with 338 yards passing for the Cardinals. He also led the ground attack, amassing 103 yards on 21 carries. Kirkland Banks had 10 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown.

Sema’J Davis threw for 159 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats (2-4, 1-3).

Advertisement

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore