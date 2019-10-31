Listen Live Sports

Hula Bowl college all-star game returns after 12 years

October 31, 2019 12:43 pm
 
OAHU, Hawaii (AP) — College football’s Hula Bowl is returning after a 12-year absence.

The postseason all-star game in Hawaii is a showcase for college players who aspire to play pro football. It started in 1946 and was last played in 2008.

Game organizers and CBS Sports announced a television deal Thursday.

Former Jets and Bills coach Rex Ryan and former Falcons coach Mike Smith will lead the teams of college seniors. Rosters will include players from Australia and Japan, along with those from across the U.S.

The Hula Bowl executive director is Rich Miano, a former NFL player who played at the University of Hawaii.

The game is scheduled for Jan. 26, with kickoff at 10:30 p.m. EST.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

