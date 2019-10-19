Hurricanes-Ducks Sum

Carolina 0 2 0—2 Anaheim 2 2 0—4

First Period_1, Anaheim, Henrique 5 (Kase, Rakell), 4:06. 2, Anaheim, Terry 1 (Fowler, Steel), 13:44.

Second Period_3, Anaheim, Silfverberg 4 (Del Zotto), 0:37. 4, Anaheim, Rowney 1 (Rakell, Lindholm), 5:56 (sh). 5, Carolina, Haula 7 (Teravainen, Hamilton), 8:47 (pp). 6, Carolina, Fleury 1, 12:20.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 8-10-6_24. Anaheim 8-9-3_20.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 3; Anaheim 0 of 1.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 4-1-0 (13 shots-9 saves), Reimer 2-2-0 (7-7). Anaheim, Miller 2-0-0 (24-22).

A_14,755 (17,174). T_2:30.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Travis Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.