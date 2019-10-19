Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hurricanes-Ducks Sums

October 19, 2019 1:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Carolina 0 2 0—2
Anaheim 2 2 0—4

First Period_1, Anaheim, Henrique 5 (Rakell, Kase), 4:06. 2, Anaheim, Terry 1 (Steel, Fowler), 13:44. Penalties_Henrique, ANA, (hooking), 11:26.

Second Period_3, Anaheim, Silfverberg 4 (Del Zotto), 0:37. 4, Anaheim, Rowney 1 (Rakell, Lindholm), 5:56 (sh). 5, Carolina, Haula 7 (Hamilton, Teravainen), 8:47 (pp). 6, Carolina, Fleury 1, 12:20. Penalties_Niederreiter, CAR, (hooking), 1:52; Shore, ANA, (holding), 4:36; Lindholm, ANA, (interference), 8:40; Manson, ANA, Major (fighting), 13:39; Edmundson, CAR, Major (fighting), 13:39.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 8-10-6_24. Anaheim 8-9-3_20.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 3; Anaheim 0 of 1.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 4-1-0 (13 shots-9 saves), Reimer 2-2-0 (7-7). Anaheim, Miller 2-0-0 (24-22).

A_14,755 (17,174). T_2:46.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Travis Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|17 AvengerCon IV
10|18 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska