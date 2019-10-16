Hurricanes-Kings Sum

Carolina 0 1 1—2 Los Angeles 0 0 0—0

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Carolina, Necas 2 (Haula, Dzingel), 4:16.

Third Period_2, Carolina, Aho 2 (Teravainen), 19:53 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Carolina 9-9-5_23. Los Angeles 17-3-11_31.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 4; Los Angeles 0 of 5.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 4-0-0 (31 shots-31 saves). Los Angeles, Campbell 2-1-0 (22-21).

A_14,219 (18,230). T_2:31.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.