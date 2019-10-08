Hurricanes-Panthers Sums

Carolina 4 1 1—6 Florida 0 1 2—3

First Period_1, Carolina, Staal 1 (McGinn, Gardiner), 6:48. 2, Carolina, Teravainen 1 (Fleury, Niederreiter), 11:04. 3, Carolina, Hamilton 2 (Staal, Svechnikov), 15:37. 4, Carolina, Dzingel 1 (Svechnikov, Teravainen), 18:14 (pp). Penalties_Niederreiter, CAR, (hooking), 7:50; Aho, CAR, (hooking), 8:40; Hawryluk, FLA, (roughing), 14:56; Wallmark, CAR, served by Martinook, (roughing), 14:56; Hunt, FLA, (high sticking), 17:32.

Second Period_5, Carolina, Dzingel 2 (Fleury, Necas), 1:31. 6, Florida, Weegar 1 (Barkov, Hoffman), 3:51. Penalties_Hamilton, CAR, (tripping), 7:08; Huberdeau, FLA, (tripping), 12:07; Edmundson, CAR, (interference), 16:15; Borgstrom, FLA, (high sticking), 19:17.

Third Period_7, Florida, Yandle 1 (Connolly, Hoffman), 9:34 (pp). 8, Florida, Dadonov 1 (Huberdeau, Barkov), 15:52 (pp). 9, Carolina, Aho 1 (Slavin), 18:41. Penalties_Svechnikov, CAR, (roughing), 8:05; Huberdeau, FLA, (roughing), 8:05; Niederreiter, CAR, (holding stick), 8:18; McGinn, CAR, (tripping), 13:58.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 14-16-5_35. Florida 10-22-18_50.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 3; Florida 2 of 6.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 2-0-0 (0 shots-0 saves), Reimer 2-0-0 (50-47). Florida, Montembeault 0-0-0 (20-19), Bobrovsky 1-2-0 (14-10).

T_2:31.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Pierre Racicot.

