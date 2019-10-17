Hurricanes-Sharks Sum

Carolina 1 0 1—2 San Jose 3 1 1—5

First Period_1, San Jose, Kane 2 (Hertl, E.Karlsson), 8:36. 2, Carolina, Hamilton 5 (Teravainen, Aho), 10:46. 3, San Jose, Kane 3 (Burns, Labanc), 17:19 (pp). 4, San Jose, Kane 4 (Burns, Hertl), 19:43 (pp).

Second Period_5, San Jose, Goodrow 3, 14:37.

Third Period_6, Carolina, Haula 6 (Dzingel, McGinn), 15:41. 7, San Jose, Hertl 2 (Kane, Couture), 19:07.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 16-12-10_38. San Jose 7-11-4_22.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 4; San Jose 2 of 4.

Goalies_Carolina, Reimer 2-2-0 (21 shots-17 saves). San Jose, Jones 2-3-0 (38-36).

A_15,143 (17,562). T_2:31.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Kiel Murchison.

