Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Huslig’s 4 TDs leads Missouri St. past W. Illinois in 3OT

October 5, 2019 9:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Peyton Huslig threw for 315 yards and four touchdowns and Missouri State earned its first win in almost a year beating Western Illinois 37-31 in triple overtime on Saturday.

The Bears (1-3, 1-0 Missouri Valley) hadn’t won since Oct. 13, 2018 when they beat Indiana State 29-26. The following week, Western Illinois beat the Bears 31-14 which started their eight-game skid.

Kendall Stewart’s 22-yard touchdown run — half of it tip-toeing down the sideline — put Missouri State ahead 37-31. The 2-point conversion failed. Western Illinois (0-5, 0-1) turned it over on downs to end the game.

Max Norris’ 1-yard TD run for the Leathernecks with 65 seconds to play in regulation tied it at 21. Norris finished with two rushing scores.

Advertisement

The Leathernecks own a seven-game losing streak and haven’t won since Nov. 3 last year when they beat Southern Illinois 34-31.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore