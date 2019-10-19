Hutchinson leads Eastern Michigan over Western Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Preston Hutchinson went 31 for 36 for 357 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions to help Eastern Michigan beat Western Michigan 34-27 on Saturday night.

Hutchinson completed a 34-yard TD pass to Mathew Sexton to cap a six-play, 74-yard drive and Jairus Grissom ran it in to convert the two-point attempt, giving the Eagles a 34-27 lead with 36 seconds left.

Eastern Michigan (4-3, 1-2 Mid-American Conference) trailed by four late in the third quarter. Chad Ryland’s 28-yard field goal cut the deficit to 21-20 with 13 seconds left in the period. Hutchinson’s 29-yard pass to Quian Williams made it 26-21 and the two-point attempt failed.

LeVante Bellamy scored on an 8-yard TD run to give the Broncos (4-4, 2-2) a 27-26 lead with 1:56 left in the game. Western Michigan failed on its two-point conversion attempt.

Advertisement

Bellamy ran 28 times for 113 yards and three touchdowns for the Broncos.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.