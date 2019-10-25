Listen Live Sports

Indians’ Carrasco gets Clemente Award for charitable work

October 25, 2019 2:13 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco has won the 2019 Roberto Clemente Award, given annually by Major League Baseball to honor sportsmanship and community involvement.

Despite being diagnosed with leukemia in May, Carrasco never slowed in his efforts. He frequently visited children with cancer at hospitals and assisted in humanitarian causes to bring food and medication to his native Venezuela.

Carrasco will be presented with the award Friday night before Game 3 of the World Series in Washington by Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The right-hander is the third Cleveland player to be honored, joining Hall of Famer Jim Thome (2002) and Andre Thornton (1979).

MLB has recognized players’ philanthropic work since 1971. The award is named after Clemente, a 15-time All-Star killed in a plane crash in 1972 while delivering supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

