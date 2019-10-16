IndyCar Schedule and standings

March 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Josef Newgarden)

March 24 — IndyCar Classic, Austin, Texas (Colton Herta)

April 7 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham (Takuma Sato)

April 14 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Calif. (Alexander Rossi)

May 11 — IndyCar Grand Prix, Indianapolis (Simon Pagenaud)

May 26 — Indianapolis 500 (Simon Pagenaud)

June 1 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix-Race 1 (Josef Newgarden)

June 2 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix-Race 2 (Scott Dixon)

June 8 — DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth, Texas (Josef Newgarden)

June 23 — REV Group Grand Prix, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Alexander Rossi)

July 14 — Honda Indy Toronto (Simon Pagenaud)

July 20 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton (Josef Newgarden)

July 28 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio (Scott Dixon)

Aug. 18 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa. (Will Power)

Aug. 24 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill. (Takuma Sato)

Sept. 1 — Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.) (Will Power)

Sept. 22 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Salinas, Calif. (Colton Herta)

Points Leaders Final

1. Josef Newgarden, 641

2. Simon Pagenaud, 616

3. Alexander Rossi, 608

4. Scott Dixon, 578

5. Will Power, 550

6. Felix Rosenqvist, 425

7. Colton Herta, 420

8. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 420

9. Takuma Sato, 415

10. Graham Rahal, 389

11. Sebastien Bourdais, 387

12. James Hinchcliffe, 370

13. Santino Ferrucci, 351

14. Spencer Pigot, 335

15. Tony Kanaan, 304

16. Marco Andretti, 303

17. Marcus Ericsson, 290

18. Zach Veach, 271

19. Matheus Leist, 261

20. Ed Jones, 217

