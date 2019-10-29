Listen Live Sports

Injured South Carolina RB Dowdle to miss Vanderbilt game

October 29, 2019 2:43 pm
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina starting tailback Rico Dowdle will miss his second straight game as he recovers from a sprained right knee.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp says Dowdle won’t play Saturday against Vanderbilt after missing last week’s 41-21 loss at Tennessee. Dowdle, a senior from Asheville, North Carolina, was hurt on the first snap against Florida on Oct. 19.

Dowdle wore a brace on the knee while on the sidelines.

Muschamp said Tuesday that Dowdle moved well at practice, but is targeting South Carolina’s home game against No. 20 Appalachian State on Nov. 9 as a more likely return to the field for the running back.

Dowdle started the team’s first seven games, rushing for 457 yards and four touchdowns.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

