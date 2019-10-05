Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Irish eyes on ESPN’s ‘GameDay,’ with 2020 game in Dublin

October 5, 2019 10:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ESPN’s “College GameDay” will begin the 2020 season in Dublin, where Navy will play Notre Dame.

The trip outside the United State will be the first for the show since it started going to games sites in 1993. ESPN announced it would take the show to Ireland during Saturday’s episode of “GameDay” from Gainesville, Florida.

Notre Dame-Navy is one of the oldest rivalries in college football. Next year’s game will be the 94th since 1927. The Midshipmen and Fighting Irish will play Saturday, Aug. 29, at Aviva Stadium. “GameDay” will start at 11 a.m. EDT, three hours before kickoff on ESPN. The game is part of the network’s new deal with the American Athletic Conference.

Navy and Notre Dame played in Dublin in 1996 and 2012.

Advertisement

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore