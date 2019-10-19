Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Islanders-Blue Jackets Sum

October 19, 2019 9:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
N.Y. Islanders 2 0 0 1—3
Columbus 1 1 0 0—2

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 4, 8:25. 2, Columbus, Jones 1 (Milano, Lilja), 12:07. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Dal Colle 1 (Beauvillier, Nelson), 16:32.

Second Period_4, Columbus, Jenner 1, 17:46.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_5, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 4 (Leddy, Beauvillier), 0:33.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 12-8-12-2_34. Columbus 6-14-16_36.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 0; Columbus 0 of 1.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 3-1-0 (35 shots-33 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 3-2-1 (35-33).

A_15,276 (18,500). T_2:27.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|19 Govies Give Back
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska