Islanders-Blue Jackets Sums

N.Y. Islanders 2 0 0 1—3 Columbus 1 1 0 0—2

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 4, 8:25. 2, Columbus, Jones 1 (Milano, Lilja), 12:07. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Dal Colle 1 (Beauvillier, Nelson), 16:32. Penalties_None.

Second Period_4, Columbus, Jenner 1, 17:46. Penalties_Mayfield, NYI, (hooking), 3:55.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Overtime_5, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 4 (Leddy, Beauvillier), 0:33. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 12-8-12-2_34. Columbus 6-14-16_36.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 0; Columbus 0 of 1.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 3-1-0 (35 shots-33 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 3-2-1 (35-33).

A_15,276 (18,500). T_2:27.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Pierre Racicot.

