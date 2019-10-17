Islanders-Jets Sum

N.Y. Islanders 0 1 1—2 Winnipeg 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Ehlers 3 (Pionk, Heinola), 13:12 (pp).

Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 2 (Boychuk, Lee), 19:43.

Third Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 3, 19:33.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 5-11-9_25. Winnipeg 16-8-9_33.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 1; Winnipeg 1 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 2-2-0 (32 shots-31 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 3-3-0 (25-23).

A_15,063 (15,321). T_2:28.

Referees_Chris Lee, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Steve Miller.

