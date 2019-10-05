Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jackson’s late TD ensures win for Weber State, 41-35

October 5, 2019 8:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Kris Jackson’s late touchdown gave Weber State the points it needed to hold off Idaho 41-35 on Saturday.

Idaho (2-4, 0-2 Big Sky) got within 34-28 on Mason Petrino’s 1-yard run with 3:19 to go before Jackson scored the necessary insurance touchdown on an 18-yard run. The Vandals followed Jackson’s score with a 97-yard kickoff return by Nick Romano but an ensuing onside bounded out of bounds.

Doug Lloyd, the holder on field goal attempts, took a snap and went 30 yards untouched on a fake for a 34-21 Wildcats lead late in the third quarter. Lloyd also ran for a first down on a fake punt to keep a drive alive that resulted in a score earlier in the quarter.

Jackson had 84 yards to lead a 225-yard rushing attack for the Wildcats (3-2, 1-0), ranked fifth in the FCS coaches poll.

Advertisement

Petrino had 212 yards passing including a touchdown to go along with his short TD run.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore