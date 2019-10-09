Jaguars expect star CB Jalen Ramsey to return to practice

JACKSONVILLLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to return to practice Wednesday, two days after seeing a back specialist.

Coach Doug Marrone says the team is taking Ramsey’s potential return “step by step.” The Jaguars (2-3) host New Orleans (4-1) on Sunday.

Ramsey missed seven consecutive practices because of illness, back tightness and the birth of his second daughter. His back caused him to miss the last two games. He saw a specialist in Houston on Monday.

Marrone says the visit “just confirmed what our doctors have said.”

The two-time Pro Bowl selection told the Uninterrupted’s “17 Weeks” podcast last week that he’s dealt with back soreness at times during his NFL career. He appeared on the team’s injury report twice in 2017 with a back injury but played both weeks.

Ramsey requested a trade last month following a heated argument with Marrone on the sideline in Houston and a much-less-public exchange with personnel chief Tom Coughlin after the game.

Team owned Shad Khan told The Associated Press last week that he has no plans to trade Ramsey.

