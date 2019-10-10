Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jaguars owner expects Jalen Ramsey to play against Saints

October 10, 2019 12:42 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan expects cornerback Jalen Ramsey to play this week.

Khan told a financial news site, The Street, he had a “heart to heart” with the disgruntled defender earlier this week and said Ramsey is scheduled to play against New Orleans (4-1).

“Well, I think, you know, he’s going to be playing this week,” Khan said Thursday during a round of interviews on Wall Street. “So hopefully you’ll tune into the Saints game. I think it’s something … you’ve got to balance what’s good for the team with what the individual maybe wishes might be. And I think we’ll be able to kind of formulate it here.

“I met him a couple of days ago, had a heart to heart, and I think we’ll be able to come to what makes sense for all.”

Advertisement

What that means exactly remains unclear.

Ramsey was slated to practice for a second consecutive day Thursday after missing seven straight because of illness, back tightness and the birth of his second daughter. His back caused him to miss the past two games. He saw a specialist Monday in Houston.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus perform “Dancing in the Street”

Today in History

1973: Spiro Agnew becomes first VP to resign