Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jaguars-Panthers Preview Capsule

October 3, 2019 6:54 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

JACKSONVILLE (2-2) at CAROLINA (2-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Panthers by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Jaguars 2-2; Panthers 2-2

Advertisement

SERIES RECORD — Series tied 3-3

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

LAST MEETING — Panthers beat Jaguars 20-9 on Sept. 14, 2015

LAST WEEK — Jaguars beat Broncos 26-24; Panthers beat Texans 16-10

AP PRO32 RANKING — Jaguars No. 20, Panthers No. 19

JAGUARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (6), PASS (22).

JAGUARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (13), PASS (22).

PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (17), PASS (18).

        Check out our 2-part special investigation about the lasting impacts of the potential OPM-GSA merger on OPM's employees and mission.

PANTHERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (24), PASS (1).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES —Both teams have won back-to-back games after starting 0-2. … Jaguars rank 28th in NFL on third-down conversions (29.1%). … QB Gardner Minshew has highest QB rating (106.9) of any rookie through first four games in Super Bowl era. … Minshew has NFL-best QB rating (123.9) in red zone, completing 8 of 11 passes for 57 yards with five TDs and no interceptions. … Jaguars ran for 269 yards last week vs. Denver, second-most in franchise history. … RB Leonard Fournette had career-high 225 yards rushing last week and leads AFC in rushing. … WR DJ Chark has TD catch in three of last four games. Chark has four receptions of 30-plus yards. … TE James O’Shaughnessy has TD catch in last two games. … DE Calais Campbell has sack in four straight games. … Panthers are 0-2 at home. … Coach Ron Rivera (73-58-1) can pass John Fox (73-71) for most regular-season wins in franchise history. … Panthers tied for fewest penalties (20) in NFL. … Panthers QB Kyle Allen (2-0) makes third start in place of Cam Newton (foot). Allen is third QB in Super Bowl era to win first three career road starts, joining Jeff Hostetler and Patrick Mahomes. … Allen has five fumbles (four lost) in last two starts. … RB Christian McCaffrey leads NFL in yards from scrimmage and rushing. McCaffrey has at least 175 yards from scrimmage in three of four games. … Panthers tied with New England for NFL lead in sacks (18). … OLB Mario Addison has five sacks in last two games. … LB Luke Kuechly needs eight tackles to reach 1,000 for his career. … K Joey Slye 10 of 11 on field goal attempts. Slye has NFL-high four FGs from 50-plus yards. … Fantasy Tip: Panthers WR DJ Moore has at least seven catches and 75 yards in last two home games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore