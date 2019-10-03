Jaguars-Panthers Preview Capsule

JACKSONVILLE (2-2) at CAROLINA (2-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Panthers by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Jaguars 2-2; Panthers 2-2

Advertisement

SERIES RECORD — Series tied 3-3

LAST MEETING — Panthers beat Jaguars 20-9 on Sept. 14, 2015

LAST WEEK — Jaguars beat Broncos 26-24; Panthers beat Texans 16-10

AP PRO32 RANKING — Jaguars No. 20, Panthers No. 19

JAGUARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (6), PASS (22).

JAGUARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (13), PASS (22).

PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (17), PASS (18).

PANTHERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (24), PASS (1).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES —Both teams have won back-to-back games after starting 0-2. … Jaguars rank 28th in NFL on third-down conversions (29.1%). … QB Gardner Minshew has highest QB rating (106.9) of any rookie through first four games in Super Bowl era. … Minshew has NFL-best QB rating (123.9) in red zone, completing 8 of 11 passes for 57 yards with five TDs and no interceptions. … Jaguars ran for 269 yards last week vs. Denver, second-most in franchise history. … RB Leonard Fournette had career-high 225 yards rushing last week and leads AFC in rushing. … WR DJ Chark has TD catch in three of last four games. Chark has four receptions of 30-plus yards. … TE James O’Shaughnessy has TD catch in last two games. … DE Calais Campbell has sack in four straight games. … Panthers are 0-2 at home. … Coach Ron Rivera (73-58-1) can pass John Fox (73-71) for most regular-season wins in franchise history. … Panthers tied for fewest penalties (20) in NFL. … Panthers QB Kyle Allen (2-0) makes third start in place of Cam Newton (foot). Allen is third QB in Super Bowl era to win first three career road starts, joining Jeff Hostetler and Patrick Mahomes. … Allen has five fumbles (four lost) in last two starts. … RB Christian McCaffrey leads NFL in yards from scrimmage and rushing. McCaffrey has at least 175 yards from scrimmage in three of four games. … Panthers tied with New England for NFL lead in sacks (18). … OLB Mario Addison has five sacks in last two games. … LB Luke Kuechly needs eight tackles to reach 1,000 for his career. … K Joey Slye 10 of 11 on field goal attempts. Slye has NFL-high four FGs from 50-plus yards. … Fantasy Tip: Panthers WR DJ Moore has at least seven catches and 75 yards in last two home games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.