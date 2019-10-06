Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jaguars-Panthers Stats

October 6, 2019 4:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Jacksonville 7 10 7 3—27
Carolina 14 7 7 6—34
First Quarter

Car_McCaffrey 5 run (Slye kick), 9:23.

Jac_Chark 37 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 7:27.

Car_McCaffrey 18 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 1:35.

Second Quarter

Car_Burns 56 fumble return (Slye kick), 13:32.

Advertisement

Jac_Chark 11 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 6:07.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Jac_FG Lambo 35, :58.

Third Quarter

Car_McCaffrey 84 run (Slye kick), 13:49.

Jac_Fournette 1 run (Lambo kick), 10:27.

Fourth Quarter

Jac_FG Lambo 38, 5:52.

Car_Bonnafon 59 run (kick failed), 3:34.

A_72,762.

        Check out our 2-part special investigation about the lasting impacts of the potential OPM-GSA merger on OPM's employees and mission.

___

Jac Car
First downs 28 22
Total Net Yards 507 445
Rushes-yards 31-149 27-285
Passing 358 160
Punt Returns 3-17 1-3
Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-39
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 26-44-0 17-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-16 3-21
Punts 4-48.3 5-47.6
Fumbles-Lost 3-3 1-0
Penalties-Yards 9-84 8-70
Time of Possession 32:24 27:36

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville, Fournette 23-108, Minshew 7-42, Armstead 1-(minus 1). Carolina, McCaffrey 19-176, Bonnafon 5-80, Samuel 2-25, K.Allen 1-4.

PASSING_Jacksonville, Minshew 26-44-0-374. Carolina, K.Allen 17-30-0-181, McCaffrey 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Chark 8-164, Westbrook 7-82, Fournette 4-29, O’Shaughnessy 3-57, Conley 1-26, Armstead 1-7, Lee 1-5, Swaim 1-4. Carolina, Moore 6-91, McCaffrey 6-61, Samuel 3-19, Wright 1-6, Armah 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Carolina, Slye 46.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore