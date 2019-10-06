Jaguars-Panthers Stats

Jacksonville 7 10 7 3—27 Carolina 14 7 7 6—34 First Quarter

Car_McCaffrey 5 run (Slye kick), 9:23.

Jac_Chark 37 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 7:27.

Car_McCaffrey 18 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 1:35.

Second Quarter

Car_Burns 56 fumble return (Slye kick), 13:32.

Jac_Chark 11 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 6:07.

Jac_FG Lambo 35, :58.

Third Quarter

Car_McCaffrey 84 run (Slye kick), 13:49.

Jac_Fournette 1 run (Lambo kick), 10:27.

Fourth Quarter

Jac_FG Lambo 38, 5:52.

Car_Bonnafon 59 run (kick failed), 3:34.

A_72,762.

Jac Car First downs 28 22 Total Net Yards 507 445 Rushes-yards 31-149 27-285 Passing 358 160 Punt Returns 3-17 1-3 Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-39 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 26-44-0 17-31-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-16 3-21 Punts 4-48.3 5-47.6 Fumbles-Lost 3-3 1-0 Penalties-Yards 9-84 8-70 Time of Possession 32:24 27:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville, Fournette 23-108, Minshew 7-42, Armstead 1-(minus 1). Carolina, McCaffrey 19-176, Bonnafon 5-80, Samuel 2-25, K.Allen 1-4.

PASSING_Jacksonville, Minshew 26-44-0-374. Carolina, K.Allen 17-30-0-181, McCaffrey 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Chark 8-164, Westbrook 7-82, Fournette 4-29, O’Shaughnessy 3-57, Conley 1-26, Armstead 1-7, Lee 1-5, Swaim 1-4. Carolina, Moore 6-91, McCaffrey 6-61, Samuel 3-19, Wright 1-6, Armah 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Carolina, Slye 46.

