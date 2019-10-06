Jaguars-Panthers Stats

|Jacksonville
|7
|10
|7
|3—27
|Carolina
|14
|7
|7
|6—34
|First Quarter
Car_McCaffrey 5 run (Slye kick), 9:23.
Jac_Chark 37 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 7:27.
Car_McCaffrey 18 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 1:35.
Car_Burns 56 fumble return (Slye kick), 13:32.
Jac_Chark 11 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 6:07.
Jac_FG Lambo 35, :58.
Car_McCaffrey 84 run (Slye kick), 13:49.
Jac_Fournette 1 run (Lambo kick), 10:27.
Jac_FG Lambo 38, 5:52.
Car_Bonnafon 59 run (kick failed), 3:34.
A_72,762.
___
|Jac
|Car
|First downs
|28
|22
|Total Net Yards
|507
|445
|Rushes-yards
|31-149
|27-285
|Passing
|358
|160
|Punt Returns
|3-17
|1-3
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-39
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-44-0
|17-31-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-16
|3-21
|Punts
|4-48.3
|5-47.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-3
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-84
|8-70
|Time of Possession
|32:24
|27:36
___
RUSHING_Jacksonville, Fournette 23-108, Minshew 7-42, Armstead 1-(minus 1). Carolina, McCaffrey 19-176, Bonnafon 5-80, Samuel 2-25, K.Allen 1-4.
PASSING_Jacksonville, Minshew 26-44-0-374. Carolina, K.Allen 17-30-0-181, McCaffrey 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Chark 8-164, Westbrook 7-82, Fournette 4-29, O’Shaughnessy 3-57, Conley 1-26, Armstead 1-7, Lee 1-5, Swaim 1-4. Carolina, Moore 6-91, McCaffrey 6-61, Samuel 3-19, Wright 1-6, Armah 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Carolina, Slye 46.
