The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
James Madison rolls in 38-10 victory over William & Mary

October 19, 2019 7:29 pm
 
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Ben DiNucci threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns passes to lead James Madison to a 38-10 victory over William & Mary on Saturday.

FCS second-ranked James Madison (7-1, 4-0 Colonial Athletic Association) has won seven straight since its season-opening 20-13 loss at West Virginia.

DiNucci completed 23 of 36 pass attempts that included a 16-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Polk and a 37-yard score to Kyndel Dean.

Percy Agyei-Obese added a pair of touchdowns runs from the 1 in the second quarter for the Dukes, and finished with 68 yards rushing on 18 carries. Latrele Palmer added a 1-yard TD run in the final minute.

Ted Hefter tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Trey Zgombic for William & Mary (2-5, 0-3). The Tribe had three turnovers and was held to 194 yards of offense.

