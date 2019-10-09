Listen Live Sports

Jazz-Bucks, Box

October 9, 2019 10:55 pm
 
UTAH (99)

Bogdanovic 0-8 6-6 6, Green 3-6 0-0 7, Davis 1-3 0-0 2, Conley 0-6 6-6 6, Mitchell 5-9 4-5 14, Niang 3-8 2-2 9, O’Neale 1-2 0-0 2, Howard 4-7 1-1 9, Kidd 0-4 2-2 2, Brantley 1-5 0-0 3, Morgan 2-3 4-4 9, Bradley 7-10 3-6 17, Wright-Foreman 1-3 0-0 2, Williams-Goss 3-7 1-2 8, Oni 1-3 0-0 3, Bluiett 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-86 29-34 99.

MILWAUKEE (133)

Middleton 5-11 4-4 14, G.Antetokounmpo 8-14 6-10 22, B.Lopez 6-8 0-0 14, Bledsoe 2-3 0-1 5, Matthews 3-6 0-0 8, T.Antetokounmpo 4-4 1-1 9, Maye 0-2 0-0 0, Bender 3-5 3-4 11, R.Lopez 3-4 0-0 7, Mason 1-4 3-5 5, Hill 2-6 0-0 4, Adams 1-2 0-0 3, Connaughton 2-4 0-0 5, Reynolds 1-2 0-0 2, DiVincenzo 4-7 0-0 10, Korver 3-3 0-0 9, Tucker 2-3 1-2 5. Totals 50-88 18-27 133.

Utah 23 23 22 31— 99
Milwaukee 34 30 37 32—133

3-Point Goals_Utah 6-29 (Brantley 1-1, Morgan 1-2, Niang 1-3, Oni 1-3, Williams-Goss 1-3, Green 1-3, Bluiett 0-1, Conley 0-2, Mitchell 0-2, Howard 0-2, Kidd 0-3, Bogdanovic 0-4), Milwaukee 15-36 (Korver 3-3, Bender 2-2, Matthews 2-3, DiVincenzo 2-3, B.Lopez 2-4, Bledsoe 1-1, Adams 1-1, R.Lopez 1-2, Connaughton 1-3, Mason 0-1, Reynolds 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Maye 0-2, Middleton 0-2, G.Antetokounmpo 0-3, Hill 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 49 (Bradley 10), Milwaukee 42 (G.Antetokounmpo 11). Assists_Utah 14 (Oni 3), Milwaukee 29 (Mason 6). Total Fouls_Utah 27, Milwaukee 26. Technicals_Davis, Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second). A_13,915 (17,500).

