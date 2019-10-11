Jazz-Pelicans, Box

UTAH (127)

O’Neale 6-8 0-0 16, Bogdanovic 5-8 2-2 15, Gobert 5-5 5-7 15, Conley 5-10 0-0 13, Mitchell 4-11 0-0 10, Ingles 1-3 0-0 2, Howard 0-3 0-0 0, Niang 2-6 0-0 6, Kidd 3-5 0-0 7, Brantley 0-2 0-0 0, Green 8-9 2-4 20, Bradley 5-7 0-0 10, Davis 3-4 1-2 7, Williams-Goss 1-1 0-0 3, Oni 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 49-83 10-15 127.

NEW ORLEANS (128)

Ingram 7-15 4-5 18, Williamson 9-12 7-9 26, Favors 0-2 2-2 2, Ball 4-10 5-5 15, Hart 0-4 1-2 1, Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Cheatham 2-2 0-0 4, Melli 2-5 0-0 6, Hayes 3-5 0-0 6, Jackson 6-10 0-0 14, Adams 1-2 2-2 5, Gray 2-4 0-0 4, Bess 1-3 0-0 2, Alexander-Walker 7-9 4-4 22, Redick 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 45-87 25-29 128.

Utah 35 32 33 27—127 New Orleans 34 25 30 39—128

3-Point Goals_Utah 19-38 (O’Neale 4-6, Bogdanovic 3-5, Conley 3-5, Green 2-3, Niang 2-4, Mitchell 2-6, Williams-Goss 1-1, Oni 1-1, Kidd 1-3, Ingles 0-1, Howard 0-3), New Orleans 13-30 (Alexander-Walker 4-5, Jackson 2-4, Melli 2-4, Ball 2-5, Williamson 1-1, Williams 1-1, Adams 1-1, Redick 0-1, Favors 0-1, Gray 0-1, Ingram 0-3, Hart 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 35 (Bogdanovic 8), New Orleans 37 (Ingram 6). Assists_Utah 37 (Ingles 8), New Orleans 20 (Alexander-Walker 4). Total Fouls_Utah 19, New Orleans 21. Technicals_Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second), Gobert. A_17,954 (16,867).

