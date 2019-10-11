Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jazz-Pelicans, Box

October 11, 2019 10:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
UTAH (127)

O’Neale 6-8 0-0 16, Bogdanovic 5-8 2-2 15, Gobert 5-5 5-7 15, Conley 5-10 0-0 13, Mitchell 4-11 0-0 10, Ingles 1-3 0-0 2, Howard 0-3 0-0 0, Niang 2-6 0-0 6, Kidd 3-5 0-0 7, Brantley 0-2 0-0 0, Green 8-9 2-4 20, Bradley 5-7 0-0 10, Davis 3-4 1-2 7, Williams-Goss 1-1 0-0 3, Oni 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 49-83 10-15 127.

NEW ORLEANS (128)

Ingram 7-15 4-5 18, Williamson 9-12 7-9 26, Favors 0-2 2-2 2, Ball 4-10 5-5 15, Hart 0-4 1-2 1, Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Cheatham 2-2 0-0 4, Melli 2-5 0-0 6, Hayes 3-5 0-0 6, Jackson 6-10 0-0 14, Adams 1-2 2-2 5, Gray 2-4 0-0 4, Bess 1-3 0-0 2, Alexander-Walker 7-9 4-4 22, Redick 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 45-87 25-29 128.

Utah 35 32 33 27—127
New Orleans 34 25 30 39—128

3-Point Goals_Utah 19-38 (O’Neale 4-6, Bogdanovic 3-5, Conley 3-5, Green 2-3, Niang 2-4, Mitchell 2-6, Williams-Goss 1-1, Oni 1-1, Kidd 1-3, Ingles 0-1, Howard 0-3), New Orleans 13-30 (Alexander-Walker 4-5, Jackson 2-4, Melli 2-4, Ball 2-5, Williamson 1-1, Williams 1-1, Adams 1-1, Redick 0-1, Favors 0-1, Gray 0-1, Ingram 0-3, Hart 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 35 (Bogdanovic 8), New Orleans 37 (Ingram 6). Assists_Utah 37 (Ingles 8), New Orleans 20 (Alexander-Walker 4). Total Fouls_Utah 19, New Orleans 21. Technicals_Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second), Gobert. A_17,954 (16,867).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|10 Ignite '19 Federal
10|11 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched