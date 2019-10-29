Jazz-Suns, Box

UTAH (96)

Bogdanovic 8-13 9-9 29, O’Neale 3-7 0-0 7, Gobert 2-4 11-12 15, Conley 0-7 1-2 1, Mitchell 9-24 4-8 25, Ingles 1-6 0-0 3, Niang 1-3 0-0 2, Green 2-4 3-4 8, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Mudiay 1-3 4-4 6. Totals 27-71 32-39 96.

PHOENIX (95)

Oubre Jr. 7-19 2-4 18, Saric 1-2 1-2 4, Baynes 4-4 1-3 12, Rubio 4-9 2-4 10, Booker 9-16 2-2 21, C.Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Bridges 0-1 0-0 0, Kaminsky 3-11 2-2 10, Carter 4-11 4-4 15, T.Johnson 0-4 2-2 2. Totals 33-80 16-23 95.

Utah 28 18 24 26—96 Phoenix 21 18 31 25—95

3-Point Goals_Utah 10-31 (Bogdanovic 4-8, Mitchell 3-8, Green 1-1, O’Neale 1-4, Ingles 1-5, Niang 0-2, Conley 0-3), Phoenix 13-34 (Baynes 3-3, Carter 3-7, Kaminsky 2-6, Oubre Jr. 2-8, Saric 1-1, C.Johnson 1-3, Booker 1-3, Rubio 0-1, T.Johnson 0-1, Bridges 0-1). Fouled Out_Baynes. Rebounds_Utah 49 (Gobert 18), Phoenix 40 (Rubio 10). Assists_Utah 19 (Ingles 5), Phoenix 23 (Rubio 8). Total Fouls_Utah 26, Phoenix 31. Technicals_Ingles, Carter. A_14,805 (18,422).

