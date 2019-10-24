Listen Live Sports

Jeep deal makes Juventus shirts worth more than $100 million

October 24, 2019 9:53 am
 
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus will now be making more than $100 million per season from its jersey sponsorships.

The club announced a 25 million euro ($28 million) increase annually in sponsorship from Jeep automobiles, which like Juventus is controlled by Exor, the Agnelli family holding company.

The new deal brings the Jeep sponsorship to 42 million euros per year, which could become 46 million with bonuses. That comes after brand sponsor Adidas in December modified its eight-year deal through 2026-27 for a total of 408 million euros plus bonuses — for a base rate of 51 million euros per season.

Also at a shareholders meeting Thursday, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli announced plans to build a new stadium for the club’s women’s team — which is the two-time defending Serie A champion — to share with the Under-23 squad.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

