Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jets activate TE Herndon, waive LB Luvu

October 14, 2019 6:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have activated tight end Chris Herndon after he completed a four-game suspension and waived linebacker Frankie Luvu.

The Jets had a roster exemption for Herndon that expired Monday, causing them to make a move to clear a spot for him on the active roster. Herndon was banned for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

He was eligible to practice with the team last week, but is sidelined by a hamstring injury. The team is hoping Herndon, who had 39 catches for 502 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie, will return to practice this week.

Luvu was signed last year as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State. He had three sacks and 26 tackles in 18 games the past two seasons for New York.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Army sworn in at Pentagon Mall steps

Today in History

1962: Cuban Missile Crisis begins