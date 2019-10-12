Listen Live Sports

Jets-Blackhawks Sums

October 12, 2019 10:35 pm
 
Winnipeg 0 1 1 1—3
Chicago 2 0 0 0—2

First Period_1, Chicago, Saad 1 (Carpenter), 4:02 (sh). 2, Chicago, Seabrook 1 (Keith, Kubalik), 12:37 (pp). Penalties_Smith, CHI, (tripping), 3:18; Lowry, WPG, (high sticking), 11:00.

Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Ehlers 2 (Pionk, Roslovic), 7:05 (pp). Penalties_Wheeler, WPG, (hooking), 0:48; Keith, CHI, (slashing), 5:27; Strome, CHI, (slashing), 8:30.

Third Period_4, Winnipeg, Copp 1 (Connor, Ehlers), 11:44. Penalties_Saad, CHI, (tripping), 14:48.

Overtime_5, Winnipeg, Scheifele 2 (Wheeler, Morrissey), 0:47. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 10-11-11-1_33. Chicago 13-6-10_29.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 4; Chicago 1 of 2.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 3-1-0 (29 shots-27 saves). Chicago, Lehner 0-0-1 (33-30).

A_21,340 (19,717). T_2:24.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, James Tobias.

