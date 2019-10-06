Listen Live Sports

Jets-Eagles Stats

October 6, 2019 4:13 pm
 
New York 0 0 0 6— 6
Philadelphia 14 7 3 7—31
First Quarter

Phi_Howard 1 run (Elliott kick), 7:44.

Phi_Gerry 51 interception return (Elliott kick), 5:04.

Second Quarter

Phi_Ertz 11 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), :34.

Third Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 28, 1:26.

Fourth Quarter

NYJ_Smith 19 run (pass failed), 14:32.

Phi_Scandrick 44 fumble return (Elliott kick), 7:39.

A_69,796.

___

NYJ Phi
First downs 9 17
Total Net Yards 128 265
Rushes-yards 19-67 29-84
Passing 61 181
Punt Returns 2-12 6-35
Kickoff Returns 2-46 1-24
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-74
Comp-Att-Int 15-26-2 17-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 10-59 1-8
Punts 8-50.9 5-46.8
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 3-1
Penalties-Yards 9-52 9-76
Time of Possession 29:08 30:52

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New York, Bell 15-43, Smith 1-19, Powell 1-4, Montgomery 2-1. Philadelphia, Howard 13-62, Sanders 9-15, Wentz 2-5, Sproles 3-4, McCown 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_New York, Falk 15-26-2-120. Philadelphia, Wentz 17-29-0-189.

RECEIVING_New York, Bell 7-45, Thomas 4-47, Crowder 2-10, R.Anderson 1-16, Griffin 1-2. Philadelphia, Jeffery 6-52, Ertz 5-57, Sanders 4-49, Agholor 1-20, Goedert 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New York, Ficken 55.

