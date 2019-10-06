Jets-Islanders Sum

Winnipeg 0 1 0—1 N.Y. Islanders 0 3 1—4

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 1 (Toews, Beauvillier), 1:51 (pp). 2, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 1 (Bailey, Pulock), 4:38. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 1 (Mayfield, Barzal), 15:55. 4, Winnipeg, Laine 1 (Wheeler, Bitetto), 17:06.

Third Period_5, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 1 (Brassard, Komarov), 1:25.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 15-9-12_36. N.Y. Islanders 9-19-5_33.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 2; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 1.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Brossoit 1-1-0 (33 shots-29 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 1-0-0 (36-35).

A_9,923 (13,917). T_2:23.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Jesse Marquis.

