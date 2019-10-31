Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jets lose rookie LB Cashman for season with shoulder injury

October 31, 2019 8:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets rookie Blake Cashman will miss the rest of the season because of a shoulder injury.

The fifth-round pick out of Minnesota suffered a torn labrum during practice Wednesday. Cashman had started the Jets’ last five games because of other injuries at inside linebacker, including C.J. Mosley, Avery Williamson and Neville Hewitt.

Coach Adam Gase says Thursday there wasn’t much contact on the play Cashman was injured, but the rookie got locked with a teammate in an “awkward” manner.

Mosley (groin), Hewitt (neck/knee), center Ryan Kalil (knee/elbow), cornerback Trumaine Johnson (both ankles), wide receiver Josh Bellamy (foot/shoulder), running back Trenton Cannon (foot/ankle) and safety Rontez Miles (neck/hip) did not practice.

Advertisement

Safety Jamal Adams was among those limited after he had a foot stepped on a few times at practice.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|29 Recorded Future - Predict 2019
10|30 7th Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors aboard USS Nimitz conduct a barricade drill

Today in History

1864: Nevada becomes 36th state in the Union