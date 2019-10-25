Listen Live Sports

Jets’ Osemele has shoulder surgery in ‘unexcused absence’

October 25, 2019 3:05 pm
 
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets guard Kelechi Osemele is having surgery on his ailing right shoulder despite the team not approving the procedure.

The operation to repair a torn labrum was performed Friday by Dr. Glen Ross in Boston, according to Osemele’s agent Andrew Kessler.

The Jets were made aware of Osemele going forward with his plan to have surgery. But since he was not with the team Friday and the surgery wasn’t approved, a person with direct knowledge of the situation says the Jets consider it an “unexcused absence.” The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly commented on the situation.

Osemele and the Jets are locked in a standoff in which the player says he needs the surgery now. The team believes it can be delayed and he can play through it.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

