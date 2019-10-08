Jets-Penguins Sum

Winnipeg 2 2 0—4 Pittsburgh 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 1 (Letang, Guentzel), 0:32. 2, Winnipeg, Heinola 1 (Laine, Scheifele), 5:48. 3, Winnipeg, Ehlers 1, 9:55.

Second Period_4, Winnipeg, Poolman 1 (Scheifele, Laine), 0:54. 5, Winnipeg, Pionk 2 (Scheifele, Laine), 11:31.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 8-12-2_22. Pittsburgh 10-14-14_38.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 0; Pittsburgh 0 of 2.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 1-1-0 (38 shots-37 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 1-2-0 (22-18).

A_18,420 (18,387). T_2:25.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.