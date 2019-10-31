Listen Live Sports

Jets say Byfuglien had ankle surgery, with team out of mix

October 31, 2019 4:43 pm
 
The general manager of the Winnipeg Jets says absent defenseman Dustin Byfuglien has had ankle surgery and the team was not “directly involved” in the decision.

Kevin Cheveldayoff on Thursday also declined to discuss the team’s relationship with Byfulgien other than to call it “complicated.” He did not if Byfuglien might return to the team this season.

Cheveldayoff spoke Thursday in San Jose, California, a day after it was reported Byfuglien had surgery for a high ankle sprain last week in his native Minnesota.

Cheveldayoff wouldn’t say whether there was a difference of opinion between the team and Byfuglien’s camp on what kind of procedure was required stemming from the injury late last season.

The 34-year-old player was suspended without pay after failing to report to training camp in September. Byfuglien had been granted a leave by the team for personal reasons.

The Jets play the San Jose Sharks on Friday.

