Jimenez shoots 63 to win Schwab Cup opener

October 21, 2019 3:01 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez tied the course record with a 9-under 63 on Monday to win the rain-delayed Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the opening event of the PGA Tour Champions’ three-tournament Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

Jimenez made nine birdies on the County Club of Virginia’s James River course and beat second round co-leader Tommy Tolles by two shots. Tolles made an eagle on the par-5 last hole to finish at 4 under and beat Colin Montgomerie by one shot and earn a spot in the second event in the playoffs.

Woody Austin, Bernhard Langer and Scott Parel, the other co-leader after two rounds, finished five shots back.

Austin was on his way to a possible second-place finish at 8 under after 16 holes, but he three-putted the final two holes.

