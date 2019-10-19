Listen Live Sports

Johnson, stingy defense lead Georgetown’s win

October 19, 2019 8:06 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Gunther Johnson threw two short touchdown passes, the Georgetown defense defended its side of the field and the Hoyas defeated Lafayette 14-10 on Saturday.

Johnson hit Michael Dereus from 8 yards out in the first quarter and his 1-yard touchdown to Joshua Stakely gave Georgetown (5-2, 1-1 Patriot League) a 14-10 lead at halftime.

The Hoya defense made the score stand up. Ahmad Wilson’s interception stopped Lafayette’s only drive into Georgetown territory in the third quarter and Jeffrey Kordenbrock’s missed field goal ended the Leopards’ only potential scoring drive in the fourth.

Johnson was 21-of-36 passing for 160 yards with the two touchdowns and one interception. He was Georgetown’s leading rusher with 35 yards on eight carries.

Lafayette’s Jaden Sutton had 100 yards rushing on four carries, his 86-yard run giving the Leopards (0-7, 0-1) their only touchdown.

