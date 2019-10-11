Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Josh Johnson runs for 2 TDs, UL Monroe beats Texas State

October 11, 2019 12:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Josh Johnson ran 22 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns to help UL Monroe beat Texas State 24-14 on Thursday night.

Caleb Evans led a 13-play, 86-yard drive capped by Austin Vaughn’s 11-yard TD run to make it 24-14 with 1:46 left in the game. UL Monroe’s Corey Straughter then intercepted Tyler Vitt’s pass and the Warhawks (3-3, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) ran out the clock to seal the victory.

Evans completed 18 of 33 passes for 225 yards and an interception and ran eight times for 55 yards.

Johnson opened the scoring with a 1-yard run on the first drive of the game and made it 14-0 on an 8-yard carry early in the second quarter.

Advertisement

The Bobcats (2-4, 1-1) cut the deficit to 14-7 on Calvin Hill’s TD run. Jared Porter kicked a 34-yard field goal to give UL Monroe a 17-7 lead before the half.

Vitt connected with Trevis Graham Jr. for a 62-yard TD pass late in the third quarter.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus perform “Dancing in the Street”

Today in History

1973: Spiro Agnew becomes first VP to resign