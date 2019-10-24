Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Kane scores 2 power-play goals, Sharks beat Canadiens 4-2

October 24, 2019 10:24 pm
 
MONTREAL (AP) — Evander Kane scored two power-play goals and the San Jose Sharks beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to snap a two-game losing streak.

Kevin Labanc and Melker Karlsson also scored for the Sharks, Tomas Hertl had three assists, and Aaron Dell made 34 saves. The Sharks have won nine straight games against the Canadiens dating to March. 21, 2015.

Nick Cousins and Joel Armia scored for the Canadiens.

BLUE JACKETS 4, HURRICANES 3, OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored 3:28 into overtime to lift Columbus past Carolina.

Atkinson tapped in a pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois to give the Blue Jackets a second straight victory in a fourth consecutive overtime game. Ryan Murray, Alexander Texier and Sonny Milano also scored, and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 21 shots.

Dougie Hamilton, Ryan Dzingel and Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina, and Petr Mrazek made 27 saves.

ISLANDERS 4, COYOTES 2

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Anders Lee scored the winner and Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves to help New York beat Arizona for its fifth straight victory.

Derick Brassard, Josh Bailey and Scott Mayfield also scored for New York.

Michael Grabner and Conor Garland scored for Arizona. The Coyotes had won four in a row.

RANGERS 5, SABRES 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Strome scored his first two goals this season, Henrik Lundqvist made 31 saves and New York beat Buffalo to snap a five-game losing streak.

Artemi Panarin, Brett Howden and Chris Kreider also scored for New York.

Marco Scandella and Vladimir Sobotka scored for Buffalo.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

