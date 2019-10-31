Listen Live Sports

Kansas City Royals hire Mike Matheny as manager

October 31, 2019 11:16 am
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have hired Mike Matheny as manager.

The 49-year-old Matheny was manager of the cross-state St. Louis Cardinals from 2012-18, going 591-474 and becoming the first manager to reach the postseason his first four seasons. The Cardinals reached the World Series in 2013, losing to the Boston Red Sox.

Matheny was fired in July 2018 with the Cardinals 7½ games out of the NL Central race at the time. He was hired last November by the Royals as a special adviser for player development, putting him in place to succeed Royals manager Ned Yost.

Yost announced his retirement last month.

