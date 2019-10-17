Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Kansas favored in Big 12 after record 14 titles in row ends

October 17, 2019 3:34 pm
 
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Kansas has been tabbed as the favorite to win the Big 12 men’s basketball title, the season after the end of the Jayhawks’ NCAA record run of winning the conference 14 years in a row.

League coaches picked Kansas to finish ahead of Baylor and Texas Tech, which last year made it to the NCAA championship game before losing to Virginia in overtime. Texas was picked fourth in the poll released Thursday, followed by West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Kansas State and TCU.

Kansas coach Bill Self returns three starters, including senior center Udoka Azubuike, who was picked as the Big 12 preseason player of the year.

Texas Tech and Kansas State were the Big 12 co-champions last year. Iowa State won the league’s postseason tournament after beating Kansas in the championship game.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

