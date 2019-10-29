Listen Live Sports

Kathy Mattea named WVU distinguished artist in residence

October 29, 2019 9:28 am
 
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Country singer Kathy Mattea will be coaching music students at West Virginia University.

The university says in a news release that the Cross Lanes native has been named a distinguished artist in residence in the School of Music for the 2019-20 academic year.

The statement says the two-time Grammy Award winner will visit the Morgantown campus to give class lectures, offer one-on-one-mentoring and lead master classes with the WVU Bluegrass and Old-Time Bands.

Mattea’s first residency will be held this week and will culminate in a public master class with voice students at the university’s Museum Education Center on Thursday. The event is free and open to the public with limited seating.

She’s scheduled to return to the university in March for a second residency visit.

