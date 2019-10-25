Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kendrick out of Washington’s lineup for World Series Game 3

October 25, 2019 4:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — NL Championship Series MVP Howie Kendrick is out of the Washington Nationals’ lineup for Game 3 of the World Series.

Kendrick was the designated hitter in the first two games, which were played in the ballpark of the AL team, the Houston Astros.

Washington won both for a 2-0 lead heading into Friday night’s game, the first in a World Series in the nation’s capital since 1933.

There is no DH in games played at NL parks.

Advertisement

Asdrúbal Cabrera is starting at second base and hitting fifth, behind the usual top four of shortstop Trea Turner, right fielder Adam Eaton, third baseman Anthony Rendon and left fielder Juan Soto. Cabrera is stronger defensively than Kendrick, who has three errors this postseason.

        Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Kendrick had four doubles and four RBIs in Washington’s sweep of St. Louis in the NLCS.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Master Sgt. Matthew Williams to be honored with Medal of Freedom

Today in History

1929:Cabinet member found guilty in Teapot Dome scandal