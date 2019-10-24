Kings-Blues Sums

Los Angeles 1 1 0—2 St. Louis 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Carter 2 (Doughty, Lizotte), 14:49. 2, St. Louis, Dunn 2 (Schwartz, Parayko), 18:23 (pp). Penalties_Toffoli, LA, (slashing), 17:38.

Second Period_3, Los Angeles, Iafallo 2 (Kopitar, Walker), 3:07. 4, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 4 (Perron, O’Reilly), 10:16 (pp). 5, St. Louis, Thomas 1 (Bozak, Sanford), 11:56. Penalties_Carter, LA, (slashing), 7:12; Clifford, LA, (interference), 9:55; Faulk, STL, (tripping), 12:28.

Third Period_6, St. Louis, Schenn 7 (Schwartz, Parayko), 7:29 (pp). 7, St. Louis, Schenn 8 (Steen), 19:01. Penalties_Bozak, STL, (hooking), 2:18; Iafallo, LA, (hooking), 5:53; Faulk, STL, (slashing), 15:16; Barbashev, STL, Major (fighting), 19:37; Wagner, LA, Major (fighting), 19:37.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 12-12-11_35. St. Louis 16-7-12_35.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 3; St. Louis 3 of 4.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 2-4-0 (34 shots-30 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 4-1-3 (35-33).

A_18,096 (19,150). T_2:24.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Jesse Marquis.

