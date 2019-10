Kings-Flames Sums

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles 2 1 0 1—4 Calgary 0 2 1 0—3

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Toffoli 1 (Kovalchuk, Doughty), 2:53. 2, Los Angeles, Walker 1 (Lizotte, Toffoli), 17:26. Penalties_MacDermid, LA, (roughing), 12:26.

Second Period_3, Los Angeles, Kovalchuk 1 (Kempe, Doughty), 3:46. 4, Calgary, Tkachuk 1, 10:51. 5, Calgary, Hanifin 1 (Brodie, Tkachuk), 13:33. Penalties_Brown, LA, (tripping), 0:44; Lucic, CGY, Major (fighting), 6:09; MacDermid, LA, Major (fighting), 6:09.

Third Period_6, Calgary, Tkachuk 2 (Gaudreau, Andersson), 18:56. Penalties_Bennett, CGY, (tripping), 2:04; Bennett, CGY, (tripping), 19:32.

Overtime_7, Los Angeles, Doughty 2 (Kovalchuk, Kopitar), 0:50 (pp). Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 20-10-8-2_40. Calgary 3-12-14_29.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 1 of 2; Calgary 0 of 2.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Campbell 0-0-0 (29 shots-26 saves). Calgary, Rittich 1-1-0 (40-36).

T_2:35.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Andrew Smith.

