Kings-Jazz, Box

SACRAMENTO (128)

Barnes 2-9 2-2 7, Bagley III 8-16 4-4 22, Dedmon 3-8 0-0 7, Fox 5-11 3-5 14, Hield 9-17 2-2 23, Swanigan 0-0 1-2 1, Bjelica 3-4 0-0 8, Gabriel 1-2 3-6 5, Holmes 4-4 3-3 11, Ferrell 3-7 2-2 10, Bog.Bogdanovic 6-16 2-2 16, Guy 0-2 0-0 0, James 2-4 0-1 4. Totals 46-100 22-29 128.

UTAH (115)

Boj.Bogdanovic 3-10 0-0 8, Green 5-7 0-0 12, Gobert 5-6 7-10 17, Conley 2-8 2-2 6, Mitchell 8-15 5-6 22, Ingles 3-6 4-4 12, Kidd 1-2 0-0 2, O’Neale 1-6 4-4 6, Niang 2-7 0-0 5, Bradley 3-3 2-3 8, Davis 2-2 0-1 4, Mudiay 4-6 0-0 8, Wright-Foreman 2-3 0-0 5, Oni 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 41-84 24-30 115.

Sacramento 37 41 23 27—128 Utah 38 26 28 23—115

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 14-38 (Hield 3-6, Bjelica 2-3, Bagley III 2-4, Ferrell 2-5, Bog.Bogdanovic 2-7, Fox 1-3, Barnes 1-4, Dedmon 1-4, Guy 0-1, James 0-1), Utah 9-35 (Green 2-2, Ingles 2-5, Boj.Bogdanovic 2-8, Wright-Foreman 1-1, Niang 1-5, Mitchell 1-6, Kidd 0-1, O’Neale 0-1, Oni 0-3, Conley 0-3). Fouled Out_Dedmon, Holmes. Rebounds_Sacramento 43 (Bagley III 11), Utah 48 (O’Neale, Niang 7). Assists_Sacramento 26 (Bog.Bogdanovic 8), Utah 26 (Ingles 8). Total Fouls_Sacramento 29, Utah 23. Technicals_Holmes, Gobert. A_16,339 (18,306).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.