Kings-Jets Sum

Los Angeles 1 1 1—3 Winnipeg 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Wagner 2 (Clifford, Martinez), 10:32. 2, Winnipeg, Connor 4 (Ehlers, Little), 17:07.

Second Period_3, Los Angeles, MacDermid 1, 4:16. 4, Winnipeg, Ehlers 4 (Heinola, Pionk), 12:28.

Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Kopitar 4 (Quick, Doughty), 5:52 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 21-11-9_41. Winnipeg 5-12-11_28.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 1 of 4; Winnipeg 0 of 5.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 2-3-0 (28 shots-26 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 4-4-0 (41-38).

A_15,325 (15,321). T_2:33.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Furman South. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Ryan Daisy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.