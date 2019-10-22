Kings-Jets Sums

Los Angeles 1 1 1—3 Winnipeg 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Wagner 2 (Martinez, Clifford), 10:32. 2, Winnipeg, Connor 4 (Little, Ehlers), 17:07. Penalties_Heinola, WPG, (holding), 1:21; Connor, WPG, (slashing), 5:07; Martinez, LA, (tripping), 19:28.

Second Period_3, Los Angeles, MacDermid 1, 4:16. 4, Winnipeg, Ehlers 4 (Pionk, Heinola), 12:28. Penalties_MacDermid, LA, (roughing), 2:06; Lewis, LA, (tripping), 14:03; Amadio, LA, (hooking), 16:50.

Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Kopitar 4 (Quick, Doughty), 5:52 (pp). Penalties_Dahlstrom, WPG, (holding), 5:13; Pionk, WPG, (hooking), 15:34; Carter, LA, (tripping), 19:02.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 21-11-9_41. Winnipeg 5-12-11_28.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 1 of 4; Winnipeg 0 of 5.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 2-3-0 (28 shots-26 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 4-4-0 (41-38).

A_15,325 (15,321). T_2:33.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Furman South. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Ryan Daisy.

