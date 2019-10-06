Kings-Oilers Sums

Los Angeles 3 0 2—5 Edmonton 2 1 3—6

First Period_1, Edmonton, McDavid 2 (Klefbom, Draisaitl), 0:53. 2, Los Angeles, Brown 1 (Kopitar), 4:13. 3, Los Angeles, Lewis 1 (Clifford), 9:05. 4, Edmonton, Neal 1 (McDavid, Klefbom), 10:23 (pp). 5, Los Angeles, Kopitar 1 (Brown, Hutton), 14:49. Penalties_Doughty, LA, (slashing), 5:04; Carter, LA, (tripping), 9:28; Martinez, LA, (holding), 19:51.

Second Period_6, Edmonton, Kassian 2 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 4:51. Penalties_Benning, EDM, (slashing), 5:31; Kopitar, LA, (high sticking), 16:57.

Third Period_7, Los Angeles, Amadio 1 (Lewis, Clifford), 3:26. 8, Edmonton, Nygard 1 (Haas), 5:24. 9, Los Angeles, Doughty 1 (Kovalchuk, Kopitar), 8:19 (pp). 10, Edmonton, Nurse 1 (Jurco), 10:10. 11, Edmonton, Neal 2 (Klefbom, McDavid), 13:28 (pp). Penalties_McDavid, EDM, (hooking), 4:07; Brown, LA, (interference), 5:22; Bear, EDM, (holding), 5:47; Edmonton bench, served by Persson (too many men on the ice), 7:14; Walker, LA, (interference), 12:37; Neal, EDM, (tripping), 19:14.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 8-11-13_32. Edmonton 10-14-7_31.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 1 of 5; Edmonton 2 of 5.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 0-1-0 (31 shots-25 saves). Edmonton, Smith 2-0-0 (32-27).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:30.

Referees_Francis Charron, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Vaughan Rody.

