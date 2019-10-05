Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Kings-Pacers, Box

October 5, 2019 12:37 pm
 
< a min read
SACRAMENTO (106)

Barnes 0-1 2-2 2, Bagley III 5-12 4-6 15, Dedmon 3-7 3-4 11, Fox 1-5 8-10 10, Hield 6-13 2-2 17, Bjelica 1-1 2-2 5, Swanigan 2-4 0-0 4, Lydon 1-2 0-0 2, Gabriel 1-5 3-4 6, Ferrell 4-11 3-4 12, Bogdanovic 3-7 0-0 8, James 2-6 1-2 5, Guy 2-7 4-5 9. Totals 31-81 32-41 106.

INDIANA (130)

Warren 2-7 1-1 6, Sabonis 4-8 2-2 10, Turner 4-6 2-2 12, Brogdon 0-6 0-0 0, Lamb 4-8 1-1 11, Sampson 6-10 1-2 15, Bowen II 1-2 0-0 2, McDermott 3-7 0-0 7, Johnson 6-11 3-3 17, Gant 0-0 0-0 0, Brimah 2-3 0-0 4, A.Holiday 5-9 4-4 16, Sumner 5-7 0-0 10, McConnell 3-5 0-0 6, J.Holiday 4-5 3-3 14, Mitrou-Long 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 49-94 17-18 130.

Sacramento 30 29 20 27—106
Indiana 25 46 25 34—130

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 12-34 (Hield 3-9, Bogdanovic 2-2, Dedmon 2-3, Bjelica 1-1, Bagley III 1-1, Guy 1-5, Ferrell 1-5, Gabriel 1-5, Fox 0-1, Lydon 0-1, Barnes 0-1), Indiana 15-29 (J.Holiday 3-3, Sampson 2-2, Lamb 2-3, Turner 2-3, A.Holiday 2-4, Johnson 2-4, McDermott 1-3, Warren 1-4, McConnell 0-1, Brogdon 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 35 (Dedmon 7), Indiana 51 (Johnson 8). Assists_Sacramento 24 (Fox 6), Indiana 35 (McConnell 8). Total Fouls_Sacramento 23, Indiana 28. Technicals_Indiana coach Pacers (Defensive three second), Sampson. A_4,660 (8,000).

