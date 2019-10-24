Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings-Suns, Box

October 24, 2019 12:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       
SACRAMENTO (95)

Barnes 5-11 1-3 12, Bagley III 6-16 2-4 14, Dedmon 1-3 1-1 3, Fox 3-7 2-4 8, Hield 10-19 2-2 28, Ariza 2-5 2-2 7, Swanigan 0-0 1-2 1, Bjelica 2-6 0-0 5, Holmes 0-2 1-2 1, Gabriel 0-0 1-2 1, Joseph 3-6 4-4 10, Ferrell 1-2 0-0 3, Bogdanovic 1-10 0-0 2. Totals 34-87 17-26 95.

PHOENIX (124)

Oubre Jr. 8-17 4-4 21, Saric 2-7 2-2 7, Ayton 9-14 0-0 18, Rubio 4-12 3-4 11, Booker 10-17 0-1 22, Bridges 1-4 3-4 5, Diallo 0-0 2-2 2, Kaminsky 4-7 1-1 9, Baynes 2-3 0-0 5, Harper 0-1 0-0 0, Okobo 1-1 0-0 3, Carter 4-7 0-0 11, T.Johnson 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 49-98 15-18 124.

Sacramento 29 30 17 19— 95
Phoenix 25 29 32 38—124

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 10-29 (Hield 6-12, Ferrell 1-2, Ariza 1-2, Barnes 1-3, Bjelica 1-4, Joseph 0-1, Fox 0-1, Dedmon 0-1, Bogdanovic 0-3), Phoenix 11-33 (Carter 3-5, T.Johnson 2-4, Booker 2-4, Okobo 1-1, Baynes 1-1, Saric 1-4, Oubre Jr. 1-6, Harper 0-1, Rubio 0-2, Bridges 0-2, Kaminsky 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 47 (Bagley III 10), Phoenix 44 (Ayton 11). Assists_Sacramento 17 (Fox 5), Phoenix 31 (Rubio 11). Total Fouls_Sacramento 24, Phoenix 25. Technicals_Fox, Booker. A_18,055 (18,422).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with aircraft maintainers in Saudi Arabia

Today in History

1983: Massive bomb kills 241 U.S. service personnel in Beirut, Lebanon