Kings-Suns, Box

SACRAMENTO (95)

Barnes 5-11 1-3 12, Bagley III 6-16 2-4 14, Dedmon 1-3 1-1 3, Fox 3-7 2-4 8, Hield 10-19 2-2 28, Ariza 2-5 2-2 7, Swanigan 0-0 1-2 1, Bjelica 2-6 0-0 5, Holmes 0-2 1-2 1, Gabriel 0-0 1-2 1, Joseph 3-6 4-4 10, Ferrell 1-2 0-0 3, Bogdanovic 1-10 0-0 2. Totals 34-87 17-26 95.

PHOENIX (124)

Oubre Jr. 8-17 4-4 21, Saric 2-7 2-2 7, Ayton 9-14 0-0 18, Rubio 4-12 3-4 11, Booker 10-17 0-1 22, Bridges 1-4 3-4 5, Diallo 0-0 2-2 2, Kaminsky 4-7 1-1 9, Baynes 2-3 0-0 5, Harper 0-1 0-0 0, Okobo 1-1 0-0 3, Carter 4-7 0-0 11, T.Johnson 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 49-98 15-18 124.

Sacramento 29 30 17 19— 95 Phoenix 25 29 32 38—124

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 10-29 (Hield 6-12, Ferrell 1-2, Ariza 1-2, Barnes 1-3, Bjelica 1-4, Joseph 0-1, Fox 0-1, Dedmon 0-1, Bogdanovic 0-3), Phoenix 11-33 (Carter 3-5, T.Johnson 2-4, Booker 2-4, Okobo 1-1, Baynes 1-1, Saric 1-4, Oubre Jr. 1-6, Harper 0-1, Rubio 0-2, Bridges 0-2, Kaminsky 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 47 (Bagley III 10), Phoenix 44 (Ayton 11). Assists_Sacramento 17 (Fox 5), Phoenix 31 (Rubio 11). Total Fouls_Sacramento 24, Phoenix 25. Technicals_Fox, Booker. A_18,055 (18,422).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.